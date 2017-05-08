UPDATE: Peterborough man guilty of drink and dangerous driving after car smashes into family’s front garden

A Peterborough man has pleaded guilty to drink and dangerous driving charges after he smashed his car into the front garden of a family home on Friday night.

Appearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, Christopher Francis, 46, of Sheepwalk, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving after crashing his car into a garden wall and parked car in Dogsthorpe Road on Friday, May 5.

Colin Griffin outside his home at Dogsthorpe Road which was hit by a car

A charge of criminal damage (value over £5,000) was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Francis will be sentenced this afternoon, but the court is waiting on a report from the probation service.

Police were called at 11:50pm on Friday to Dogsthorpe Road, to reports that a blue Ford Mondeo had left the road and crashed through a wall and into a parked car and trailer.

Sally Wells said it was lucky she and her partner, Colin Griffin, had gone to bed earlier than usual as the force of the crash sent bricks flying through the front windows of their home, into the living room where they had been sitting just half hour earlier.

The couple decided to go to bed at around 11.30pm and were just dropping off to sleep at around midnight when they heard an almighty bang.

Colin went downstairs and opened the front door to be greeted with a scene of devastation.

Sally said: “I was speechless, I’m still speechless, it was like a bomb had gone off in our garden.

“The car had come right over the wall and hit our car and a trailer. The driver was just sitting there.”

The police were quickly called and the driver of the Ford Mondeo was breathalysed at the scene before being taken into custody.

Sally added on Saturday morning: “If we had not gone to bed half hour earlier I hate to think what could have happened.

“The impact has thrown bricks right into the front room.

“The main thing is nobody was hurt but there’s quite a lot to clear up now.”