UPDATE: Peterborough city centre road cordoned off by police after cannabis factory raided

Police cordoned off a Peterborough city centre road following a raid on a cannabis factory this afternoon, Thursday July 13.

Westfield Road was closed both ways between Grange Road and A15 Bourges Boulevard at 2.08pm following a raid at a property a police spokesman confirmed.

A quantity of cannabis plants has been found and the road is closed to “allow officers to gather evidence.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

A traffic detour was in operation via Grange Road.

Police have now reopened the street.