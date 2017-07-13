UPDATE: Peterborough city centre road cordoned off by police after cannabis factory raided

Police cordoned off a Peterborough city centre road following a raid on a cannabis factory this afternoon, Thursday July 13.
Westfield Road was closed both ways between Grange Road and A15 Bourges Boulevard at 2.08pm following a raid at a property a police spokesman confirmed.
A quantity of cannabis plants has been found and the road is closed to “allow officers to gather evidence.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
A traffic detour was in operation via Grange Road.
Police have now reopened the street.
