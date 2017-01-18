UPDATE: Peterborough city centre knife attack an ‘isolated incident’ between two gangs of people

Three young men remain in police custody this morning after three people were injured in a knife attack in Peterborough city centre yesterday.

Police were called to reports of an assault in the Rivergate area of Peterborough at about 3pm yesterday, Tuesday January 17.

A 20-year-old man from Peterborough and a 21-year-old man from the West Midlands were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

An 18-year-old man from the West Midlands was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of cannabis. All the arrests took place in Cowgate and police last night cordoned off areas of Bridge Steet and Wentworth Street between Rivergate and Cowgate where blood could be seen on the ground. Eyewitnesses reported seeing men being chased through the area at the time.

All three men were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where they remain. Police had initially reported four arrests.

Three further men remain in hospital at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police have said multiple bladed weapons were used in the attack and eyewitnesses told the Peterborough Telegraph they had seen officers recover a machete like weapon from a bin near Ann Summers in Bridge Street.

Police said they wanted to reassure the public they were not relating the attack to any form of terrorism.

A police spokesman added: “We believe it to be an isolated incident involving two groups of people.

“At this time we’re not looking for anyone else but seeking witnesses to the incident.

“It took place during a busy time of the day in a busy area – anyone who saw the altercation is asked to call us.”

The East of England Ambulance Service were called at just after 3pm to Cowgate in Peterborough. An ambulance officer, and ambulance crew as well as the Magpas Air Ambulance attended.

There were three patients. Two patients made their own way to Peterborough City Hospital. One of those patients suffered chest, back and leg injuries. The other patient suffered stomach and arm injuries.

The third patient was treated at the scene by the ambulance service. He suffered arm injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org

