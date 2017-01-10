UPDATE: Much loved “kind hearted” man named as St Ives murder victim

Detectives investigating a murder in St Ives on Sunday (January 8) have named the victim.

Officers were called at about 12.40pm with reports of violence in Houghton Road and on arrival found two people were injured.

Sadly 28-year-old Andrew Hasler, of Houghton Road in St Ives, was fatally injured.

A 27-year-old woman from Huntingdon suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she remains in a stable condition.

A 40-year-old man from Cambridge has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is currently in hospital.

Andrew’s family have released the following statement: “Andrew was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. Kind hearted and living his life to the full, he came into the world early and has left us far too soon. We miss you Andrew.

“The family is grateful for kind words from the many whose lives were touched by Andrew. We respectfully ask to be left to come to terms with our loss in private.”