UPDATE: Missing Peterborough woman found

A woman who was reported missing from her home in Peterborough has been found safe and well.

Kaleigh Louise Templeman, 26, was reported missing by her partner at about 2.30am on Friday (November 10).

She was last seen at her home in Goffsmill, Bretton, Peterborough, at about 8am on Tuesday (November 7).

She has now been found safe and well.

A police spokesman said: "We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the media for their support in sharing this appeal."