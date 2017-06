A father who went missing from his home in Peterborough has been found safe and well.

Grzegorz Sobolewski had not been seen at his home address in St Paul’s Road, Peterborough since Sunday morning, June 11.

Have you seen Grzegorz Sobolewski?

He was found safe and well in Peterborough last night.