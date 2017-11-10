UPDATE: Missing Lorraine Wardle found

A lady who went missing at the beginning of November has been found ‘safe and well’ according to Lincolnshire Police.

Police had been ‘growing increasingly concerned for Lorraine Wardle, 57, from Boston, but who was known to have links to the Peterborough are.

However, this morning Lincolnshire Police Tweeted: “Lorraine Wardle has now been found safe and well. Many thanks for helping with the appeal.”

She had been missing since November 1.