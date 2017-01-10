UPDATE: Man who tried to murder wife with hammer detained indefinitely

A man who tried to kill his wife with a lump hammer while she slept has been detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.

Paul Bond, 62, was found guilty of attempted murder yesterday (January 9) following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

The hammer used in the attack

The jury heard Bond attacked Dr Marian Bond at their home in Willingham Road, Over, near Swavesey, on July 11 last year.

The assault with a lump hammer left her with a severely fractured skull and jaw.

Dr Bond was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she was placed in an induced coma and part of her skull was removed to save her life. She has since made a partial recovery.

Today (January 10) at the same court Bond was detained under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act 1983. A Section 41 restriction was also imposed, meaning Bond will not be released until a mental health tribunal has decided it is safe to do so.

Judge David Farrell QC said Bond had undoubtedly intended to kill his wife and had struck her with the hammer at least three times.

He also said it was miraculous she had survived and that was thanks to the actions of hospital staff.

Bond had already pleaded guilty to intending to cause grievous bodily harm.