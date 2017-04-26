UPDATE: Man taken to hospital with head injuries following Lincoln Road incident

A man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital this afternoon after suffering head injuries in Lincoln Road.

Police and ambulance crews were called at around midday today, Wednesday April 26, to The Triangle where Lincoln Road meets Bourges Boulevard.

A man is his 40s suffered a medical episode and collapsed. A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said they sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene and treated a man who was unconscious but breathing.

He as taken to Peterborough City Hospital. Police said the incident was not suspicious.

The area was cordoned off to allow emergency services to work, but the scene was cleared at around 1pm and traffic has now returned to normal.