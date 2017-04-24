UPDATE: Man stabbed in the groin after violence in Peterborough street

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the groin in Peterborough on Saturday.

Police were called at 4.09pm to Eastfield Road, Peterborough on Saturday, April 22, to reports of violence.

An ambulance crew, ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

They treated a man in his 30s who had suffered an injury to his groin. Police confirmed that a “bladed article” was used.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance for further care.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 23-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He was later released on bail.