UPDATE: Man in court over deaths of two Yaxley men

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with causing the death of two men in Yaxley on Tuesday.

Richard Frost (38) of Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford, Essex, appeared in Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday) where he was charged with causing the deaths of Thomas Fletcher, 19, of Meadow Walk, Yaxley, and Thomas Northam, 22, of Lilac Walk, Yaxley.

Frost, who wore a grey tracksuit in the dock was also charged with two counts of dangerous driving, common assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Frost did not enter pleas to any of the counts, and the court was told the case was too serious to be heard at Peterborough Magistrates Court.

A bail application was refused, and District Judge Ken Sheraton adjourned the case until Friday, February 3, when Frost will appear at Peterborough Crown Court.