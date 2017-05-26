UPDATE: Man in court charged over Kings’ School bomb hoax in Peterborough

A man has appeared in court charged with communicating a bomb hoax at a Peterborough school.

Ahmed Ali, (41) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this afternoon charged in connection with the incident which happened at The Kings’ School yesterday (Thursday).

He was also charged with theft in connection to an incident on the same day.

Ali did not speak during the short hearing, and did not enter a plea to either count.

Deputy District Judge adjourned the case until Wednesday, May 31 to allow more information to be found out about the case.

Ali was remanded into custody until the next hearing.