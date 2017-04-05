UPDATE: Man charged with murdering his wife given bail

A man charged this morning with the murder of his wife has been released on bail after appearing in crown court this afternoon, Wednesday April 5.

Brendon Constant, 87, of Richmond Road, Wisbech, was charged this morning with murdering Jean Constant, 86, on August 22 last year.

Mrs Constant’s body was discovered after police investigated reports of concern relating to Poppyfields care home in Chapman Way, Eynesbury.

A post mortem, carried out by Dr Nat Cary, concluded Mrs Constant died from plastic bag asphyxia in association with heart disease.

Mr Constant appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning, when he was remanded and he is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court this afternoon.

A Cambridge Crown Court judge has released Mr Constant on bail until his next court appearance on Wednesday May 3.