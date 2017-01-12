UPDATE: Man charged with murder of St Ives man

Detectives investigating the murder of Andrew Hasler have charged a man.

Matthew Sharpe, 40, from St Neots, was arrested on Sunday afternoon (January 8) after police were called to a violent incident in St Ives.

Officers were called at about 12.40pm with reports of violence in Houghton Road and on arrival found two people were injured.

Sadly Andrew, 28, of Houghton Road in St Ives, suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest and died at the scene. A 27-year-old woman from Huntingdon suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment. She was released on Tuesday (January 10).

Sharpe was transferred to Parkside Police Station in Cambridge on Tuesday evening after spending time in hospital.

Yesterday evening (Wednesday) he was charged with the murder of Andrew Hasler and the attempted murder of the 27-Year-old woman. He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday).

