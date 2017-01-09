UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in hospital

A man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder yesterday is in hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit were called to a violent incident in Houghton Road, St Ives at 12.40pm on Sunday, January 8.

A man was found dead at the scene. Police also found a woman who had been injured and remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a stable condition.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He remains in hospital and is yet to be transferred to a police custody suite.

Police are still not in a position to release the identity of the deceased as formal identification is yet to take place. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.