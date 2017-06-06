UPDATE: Man arrested after ‘bomb hoax’ at Peterborough passport office released without charge

A man who was arrested after a bomb hoax which led to Peterborough Passport office being evacuated yesterday, has been released without charge.

Police evacuated the passport office on Monday, June 5, after a bomb scare.

Police arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of making a bomb hoax.

Officers today confirmed he has been released and no further action will be taken against him.

Eyewitness Shaun Nixon said: “I’ve just been outside passport office as police arrived.

“They have hauled one person into a van surrounded by armed police.”

Police evacuating Peterborough passport office this afternoon. Photo: @EMBE2GO

Wesley Turner told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I was inside as this occurred. It was a drunk (half drank bottle of wine found in coat by security) male , who stated that ‘it’s not like I have a bomb to blow you lot up’ as the security scanner went off. The staff there dealt with it very professionally.”

It follows the unrelated evacuation of Queensgate Shopping Centre yesterday morning after a suspicious package was found. This turned out to be a false alarm.

The RAF Wittering bomb squad was en route when the police carried out an inspection ad found there to be no threat. They were stood down.