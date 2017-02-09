UPDATE: Four treated by paramedics after chemical spill in Cambridgeshire village

Police, fire and ambulance crews have closed a road in a Cambridgeshire village this afternoon.

Emergency services were called today at midday to reports of a hazardous material incident at Gosmoor Lane, Elm.

Fire crews say a chemical has been spilt but it is unknown what at this time.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.03pm to concern of the welfare of four people following a ‘harmful substance incident.

“The ambulance service sent two ambulances, two ambulance officers and a hazardous area response team.

“Three patients have been discharged at the scene. The fourth has suffered a back injury after fainting and is likely to be taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.”

Gosmoor Lane, Wisbech end, is currently closed due to the ‘multi agency incident’.