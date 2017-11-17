UPDATE: Forensics officers in Orton Goldhay after kidnapping report

Scenes of crime officers are currently continuing work at an address in Orton Goldhay in Peterborough after reports of a kidnapping.

Officers are continuing work in Bringhurst following the incident on Wednesday morning (November 15).

Police at the scene of the armed raid in Paston

Three men have been charged in relation to the incident and will appear in court this morning, Friday November 17.

They are Varldo Araujo, 26, of Osier Avenue, Jordan Bolowa, 23, of Crowland Road and Jonathan Lukeba, 22, of Delves Way, have all been charged with conspiracy to kidnap. All addresses are in Peterborough.

They were arrested following a raid by armed police on a property in Lethbridge Road at about 5.40am on Wednesday November 15.

A woman who was arrested at the same time has been released without charge.