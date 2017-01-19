UPDATE: Five arrested after knife attack in Peterborough city centre released on bail

Five men arrested after a knife attack and violent disorder in Peterborough City Centre on Tuesday have been released on bail.

Police were called to reports of an assault in the Rivergate area of Peterborough at about 3pm on Tuesday January 17.

Police in Cowgate

A 20-year-old man from Peterborough, a 22-year-old from Peterborough and a 21-year-old man from Wolverhampton were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

An 18-year-old man from Wolverhampton was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of cannabis.

These four men have now been released on police bail until Monday February 27

A 19-year-old man from Huntingdon has also been released on bail until March 23.

Knife attack scenes in Wentworth street. Police scene of crimes vehicle there. EMN-170117-172906009

A further man who was injured and received hospital treatment remains under arrest in hospital. All the arrests took place in Cowgate and police cordoned off areas of Bridge Street and Wentworth Street between Rivergate and Cowgate where blood could be seen on the ground following a chase.

Police have said multiple bladed weapons were used in the attack and eyewitnesses told the Peterborough Telegraph they had seen officers recover a machete like weapon from a bin near Ann Summers in Bridge Street.

Three of the men were injured in the incident. Two patients made their own way to hospital. One of those patients suffered chest, back and leg injuries. The other patient suffered stomach and arm injuries.

The third patient was treated at the scene by the ambulance service. He suffered arm injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police at the scene of an incident at Rivergate Arcade

Police said they wanted to reassure the public they were not relating the attack to any form of terrorism.

A police spokesman added: “We believe it to be an isolated incident involving two groups of people.

“At this time we’re not looking for anyone else but seeking witnesses to the incident.

“It took place during a busy time of the day in a busy area – anyone who saw the altercation is asked to call us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

