UPDATE: Fire which killed horse and saw 12 other animals rescued confirmed as arson

A fire in which a horse died and needed 35 firefighters to bring under control has been confirmed as arson.

Firefighters managed to rescued six dogs, five ponies and one horse from the fire at a barn in Ramsey on Thursday, February 9. Sadly, one horse died in the incident.

Crews from Ramsey, Stanground, Whittlesey, Yaxley, Sawtry, Dogsthorpe and Huntingdon were called to the barn fire in Vesters Hill Drove at 9.16pm.

Around 35 firefighters were called to the fire, about 40 metres by 20 metres, in barn buildings on a farm.

Crews used five jets to extinguish the fire, working from a distance due to the severity of the fire, and returned to their station by 0.33am.

The cause of the fire has been confirmed as arson and anyone with information should call police on 101.