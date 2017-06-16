UPDATE: Disqualified Peterborough drink driver caught more than four times over the limit outside city school

A driver has been arrested outside a Peterborough school this afternoon after being caught more than four times over the drink drive limit.

The police stopped the driver of this Vauxhall on Eastfield Road close to Reeves Way and Newark Hill Primary Academy on Friday June 16 and carried out a breath test.

The driver blew 144mg in 100ml of breath at the roadside. The legal limit 35.

The car was seized and the driver, who was also disqualified from driving, arrested.

Nobody was injured.