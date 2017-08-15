UPDATE: Descriptions of suspects released after 15-year-old boy is stabbed in Yaxley

Descriptions of the men wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Yaxley last night have been released by police.

A teenage boy was assaulted by a group of men at around 7pm yesterday (Monday August 14) in Park Close, Yaxley. He received serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the incident.

Police incident in Yaxley, Yaxley recreation ground, Peterborough Monday 14 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

The men were described as Asian and black, one was wearing a black T-shirt with a symbol on the front and the others were wearing baseball caps. The men took the victim’s bag containing his phone.

Officers, including those from the armed policing unit, attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.

Detective Sergeant Amanda Foreman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has information about this incident. We know residents will be concerned and we will be conducting extra patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0467040817. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Police incident in Yaxley, Yaxley recreation ground, Peterborough Monday 14 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Police incident in Yaxley, Yaxley recreation ground, Peterborough Monday 14 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA