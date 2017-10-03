UPDATE: Car crashes into lamppost and fence after police pursuit

A car crashed into a lamppost and fence following a police pursuit.

The Ford Fusion collided in Freedom Bridge, Wisbech, at around noon today (Tuesday, October 3).

The collision followed a short pursuit by police after the car had failed to stop for officers.

Officers had attempted to stop the vehicle after it was seen driving dangerously.

A police spokeswoman said four people were in the car and it is believed two of them have suffered minor injuries.

She added that it is unclear whether any arrests have been made at this stage.

The road reopened at about 2.30pm.

