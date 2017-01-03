UPDATE: Briefcase full of cash recovered by police may be linked to double fatal hit and run - driver still on the run

Police have recovered a briefcase full of cash from a home in the Farcet area which they believe may be linked the a hit and run which killed two people in Yaxley today.

Police remain at the scene of a fatal collision on the B1091. Officers were called at 11.12am to reports of a collision involving two pedestrians and a BMW.

The air ambulance attended the scene but sadly the two men died.

The men, believed to be in their late teens to early twenties, have not yet been identified and officers are trying to trace their next of kin.

The driver, believed to be in his 40s, left the scene on foot. The police helicopter and dog unit assisted with a search of the area but the driver is still outstanding.

Police are also looking at whether a call from a member of the public reporting a man entering their home is connected to the incident and the discovery of a briefcase containing a quantity of cash which was recovered in the area.

The road is currently closed in both directions and is expected to be closed for some time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the driver to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.