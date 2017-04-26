UPDATE: Attempted cashpoint theft leaves Post Office building devastated

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves attempted to steal a cashpoint from Chatteris Post Office this morning.

Police were called at around 4.10am to reports of an attempted robbery at a Post Office in High Street, Chatteris.

The offenders attempted to remove an ATM machine from the front of the building but were unsuccessful and fled the scene.

The High Street remained closed for several hours as police investigations continue.

The plant machinery used in the attempted theft was left at the scene.

If anyone has information regarding the incident in Chatteris, call 101 and quote Crime Number CF0227870417.