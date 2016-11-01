UPDATE: Arson attack and spate of criminal damage at Peterborough school campus

Police are investigating a spate of criminal damage and an arson attack at a school in Peterborough last night, Monday November 1.

Fire crews and officers were called at 7.22pm to HoneyHill School and Pupil Referral Centre in Paston, Peterborough,after reports of youth breaking windows and setting fires.

Fire crews found two vans/school mini-buses alight on arrival and were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to any school building.

Police have launched an arson and criminal damage investigation and anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101.