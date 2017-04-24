UPDATE: Armed police launch manhunt in Peterborough after knife seen

Armed police responded to an incident in Peterborough this afternoon, Monday April 24.

Officers were called at 12.10pm today with reports of a man with a knife in St Paul’s Road in Peterborough.

Officers from the armed policing unit attended the scene and conducted a thorough search of the area, including speaking to residents in the street and patrons at the Blue Bell Inn.

The man is only described as wearing a blue hooded top and carrying a knife.

Officers have so far not been able to locate the individual.