UPDATE: Armed police arrest two men after reports of violence in Woodston

Armed police were called to reports of violence in Woodston this morning, Friday May 5.
Officers were called to The Crescent off Orton Avenue at 11.40am.
A man in his 20s was later arrested at a separate location on suspicion of making threats to kill.
Police have now also arrested a second man in his 30s on suspicion of making threats to kill.
Both are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.
