UPDATE: Armed police arrest six after gang robbery on Peterborough drug den

Armed police made six arrests after a gang of robbers targeted a Peterborough drug den last night.

Officers were called at around 10pm to reports of a robbery in Grange Road, Peterborough.

Police incident at a dead end, Hawksbill Way, Peterborough Tuesday 17 October 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

A quantity of drugs was stolen from the property.

Officers attended and stopped several vehicles containing drugs in Beluga Close following a brief pursuit.

A 29-year-old man from Edgware and a 19-year-old man from London have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 26-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A 25-year-old man from Peterborough and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

Police incident at a dead end, Hawksbill Way, Peterborough Tuesday 17 October 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

All remain in custody.

A further man from London arrested in connection with the incident is currently in hospital.

Police incident at a dead end, Hawksbill Way, Peterborough Tuesday 17 October 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Police incident at a dead end, Hawksbill Way, Peterborough Tuesday 17 October 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA