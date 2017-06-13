UPDATE: 41 drivers stopped, drugs found and one arrest made in motoring crackdown on A1 in Cambridgeshire

Police have stopped 41 motorists, reported a number of offences, including four drug offences, and made one arrest in a day of action on the A1 in Cambridgeshire today.

Police and partner agencies have spent the day, Tuesday June 13, targeting motorists who break the law in a crackdown at the Brampton Hut junction of the A1.

The scene of the multi agency crackdown at the Brampton Hut junction of the A1 today

Of the 41 vehicles stopped, 16 traffic offence reports were taken, including not wearing a seat belt, no insurance, mobile phone usage and illegal number plates.

Officers also issued four cannabis warnings for possession and made one arrest for possession of a section 5 firearm, namely a CS gas cylinder.

Operation Alliance has been taking place from 10am to tackle the so-called “fatal four” offences- speeding, mobile phones, seatbelts, and drink and drug driving.

As well as the Beds, Cambs and Herts road policing unit, officers from Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex forces were involved, supported by various agencies including UK Border Agency, HMRC, Department for Work and Pensions, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and Trading Standards.

Insp Rebecca Rowley-Smith, from the tri-force road policing unit, said: “This operation aimed to remind people of the importance of driving within the law and avoiding those offences that put lives at risk.

“We also wanted to disrupt criminals using the main arterial routes through the county and the day was very productive.”