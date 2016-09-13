Two more vehicle arson attacks with 30 minutes in Peterborough this morning

Fire crews in Peterborough tackled two more arson attacks on vehicles in the city within half an hour of each other in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday.

A crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a van fire in Russell Street, Peterborough city centre at 4.04am today.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 5am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

A crew from Stanground was then called to a car fire in Pearces Road, Eastfield, at 4.27am.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish a car fire in a field.

They returned to station by 5am.

The cause of the fire was again deliberate.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.