Two men who killed Peterborough pizza delivery driver in botched robbery have appeals thrown out

Two men who ambushed and killed a pizza delivery driver in Peterborough have had appeals against their sentence thrown out

Ali Qasemi was lured to a fake address by Mark James Lintott and Joel Lawson, then attacked and left lying fatally injured on the ground.

Joel Lawson

The pair stole pizzas worth £50 and carried on having a party, London’s Appeal Court heard today.

The 45-year-old victim, whose wife Fawzia was 20 weeks pregnant with their third child at the time, died two days later in hospital.

Lawson, 27, of Goodhale Road, Norwich, was jailed for nine years at Peterborough Crown Court in November after admitting manslaughter, robbery and possession of cannabis.

Lintott, 30, of Shrewsbury Avenue, Peterborough, was found guilty of manslaughter and robbery and locked up for 13 years.

Mark Lintott

Both men today tried to have their sentences cut at the Court of Appeal, in London, with their lawyers arguing they were far too tough.

But their complaints were thrown out by three senior judges, who said neither jail term was “excessive” for the role each man played in Mr Qasemi’s death.

The court heard on May 7 last year Lawson and Lintott spent the day drinking and taking drugs with friends at Lintott’s flat.

At about 12.20am, Lintott said he was hungry and a plan was hatched with Lawson to order £50 worth of pizzas and then take them without paying.

In a deliberate ploy, they gave Pizza Hut an address which didn’t exist and, when Mr Qasemi was unable to find it, the pair went outside to meet him.

They crept up on him and Lawson punched him to the side of his face, knocking him to the ground.

As Mr Qasemi lay injured and motionless the pair took the pizzas and went back to the flat, where they carried on with their party.

A passer by saw the driver lying on the ground and called the emergency services.

Lintott and Lawson’s friends left when emergency crews arrived and the pair tried to hide the empty pizza boxes, but they were found in the flat by police - along with a small bag of cannabis.

The court heard Mrs Qasemi wrote a “moving” statement which spoke of the devastating impact her husband’s death has had on the family.

Lawyers for both men argued their jail terms were excessive and should be reduced, but their appeals were dismissed.

Mrs Justice May, sitting with Lord Justice Irwin and Judge Gregory Dickinson QC, said: “The fatal punch took place in the context of a robbery which was pre-planned and organised with some sophistication.

“This was a cold-blooded and arbitrary attack, in that they had no care whatsoever as to who their victim might prove to be.

“It must have been obvious he was seriously injured, yet they simply took the pizzas and carried on their party.

“They took no steps to help him or to call the emergency services.

“In the circumstances, we do not regard the sentences as excessive.”