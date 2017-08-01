Two men jailed after punching, kicking, stamping on and hitting victim with weapon

Two men have been jailed for three years for seriously assaulting a man in March.

Ricky Klemis (30) of Hawthorn House, Saunders Close, Huntingdon, and Jason Cairns (38) of Collingwood Avenue, March, were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (July 28). The pair were found guilty of assault by actual bodily harm following a four day trial.

In October 2015, Klemis and Cairns broke into a flat Hussars Court, March, where the victim (then aged 32) was staying.

The pair attacked him, punching, kicking and hitting him with a weapon.

The victim managed to escape but Klemis and Cairns followed him and continued the attack. This included hitting him with a beer bottle and stamping on his head.

The assault only ended when a neighbour disturbed the attackers but the men made further threats towards the victim before they left. The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he received nine stitches to his head.

DC Chris Smith said: “This was a nasty assault where the victim was lucky to have not received more serious injuries.

“Both offenders have denied being involved all the way through the investigation. However, there was overwhelming evidence to prove that they both were responsible.”