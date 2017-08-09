Two men bailed after armed police called to violent incident in Peterborough

Two men arrested following a violent incident in a Peterborough street have been bailed.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else after both men were seriously injured and officers recovered a knife in Freston, Paston, at 2.55pm on Monday, August 7.

Police attend an incident at Freston, Paston EMN-170708-170415009

Police also attended a related scene in Sheepwalk.

Both men were taken to Peterborough City Hospital, one with facial and head injuries and the other with cuts to his face, hands and back.

The men, a 33-year-old and a 25-year-old, both from Peterborough, have both since been released from hospital.

They were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and GBH without intent.

The 25-year-old has been bailed to Thorpe Wood Police Station on September 9.

The 33-year-old has been bailed to Thorpe Wood on August 14.

Anyone who witnessed the violence and has not already spoken to police should call officers on 101.