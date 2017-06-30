Two gangs of men box young woman’s car in before getting out and surrounding her in “frightening” incident

A young woman had her car boxed in before men got out and surround her vehicle in a “frightening” incident last night.

The victim was driving down High Street, Alconbury, in her Fiat 500 at around 8pm on Thursday, June 30, when two cars, described as a red old style Ford Fiesta and a red new style Ford Fiesta, boxed her in, forcing her to stop her vehicle.

Two groups of men got out of the vehicles and surrounded the victim’s car before they were disturbed by a passer-by and made off.

While leaving the scene the driver of the old style Fiesta crashed into the rear of the victim’s car.

Detective Constable Tom Nuttall said: “Although the damage caused by the collision was minor this was a particularly frightening experience for the victim, who is a young woman, and we are very keen to hear from anyone with information or who saw cars matching this description driving in the area at this time.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting CC-29062017-0539, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/