Two charged with outraging public decency in Peterborough city centre

Two homeless people have been charged with outraging public decency after being arrested near St Peter’s Arcade.

The man and the woman were arrested in the city centre at about 12.20pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 12.20pm to reports of two adults committing an indecent act in a doorway close to the Argo Lounge.

“A 43-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both of no fixed abode, have been charged with an act of outraging public decency and will appear at Peterborough Magistrate’s Court on January 11.”

St Peter’s Arcade has hit the headlines this week after Peterborough City Council employed security staff to offer advice to homeless people and report anti-social behaviour after concerns about anti-social behaviour were reported.

