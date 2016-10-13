Two arson attacks in the same Peterborough street within half hour

Fire crews have attended two arson attacks within half an hour of each other in the same street in Orton Malborne.

A crew from Stanground was called to a mattress on fire in Brewerne at 10.13am on Wednesday, October 12.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 10.33am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

At 10.46am a crew from Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade was called to a refuse fire in Brewerne.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 11.43am.

The cause of the fire was again deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

A crew from Stanground also attended an arson yesterday at 12.40pm at Milton Park in Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 1.55pm.