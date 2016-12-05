Two arrests after police dismantle two Peterborough cannabis factories in one day

Two cannabis factories were uncovered and dismantled by police in Peterborough on Saturday, December 3.

Police raided the first property in Lincoln Road. A 19 year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he was later released on bail to return on January 24, 2017.

On the same day another factory was raided in Corfe Avenue, Walton.

Mert Hekuri was arrested and charged with two counts of the production of cannabis and was remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates court this morning, Monday.

The cannabis factory in Lincoln Road