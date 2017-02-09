Two arrested in armed police raid at Peterborough home

Armed police gave residents of a house in a Peterborough street a rude awakening when they carried out a raid in the early hours of this morning, Thursday February 9.

Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, at around 4.15am today and arrested two people.

The scene in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay

A 42-year-old woman from Peterborough and a 13-year-old boy from Croydon were arrested of possessing class A drugs.

Both have been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough for questioning.