Two arrested for child cruelty in Peterborough drug raid

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of cruelty against children after a raid on a cannabis factory in Peterborough.

Police were called at just gone midday yesterday, Tuesday, February 7, to reports of concern for a child at an address in Queen’s Drive West, Peterborough.

Officers attended discovered a cannabis factory with about 16 plants.

A 38-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of cruelty against children and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Three children were taken to Peterborough City Hospital and, having been checked over, were placed in the care of social services.

The man and woman arrested have been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on March 13.