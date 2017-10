Two people have been arrested after a raid on a cannabis factory in Peterborough overnight.

Police raided the address in Norwood Lane, Paston, at about 12.30am today, Tuesday October 10 after concerns were raised.

The cannabis farm busted by police overnight

A small cannabis factory was discovered.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were arrested and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood.