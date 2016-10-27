TRIPLE INQUEST: Moulton man’s suicide note said family conspiracy turned him into a killer

A father of three from Moulton shot his wife and daughter in cold blood before turning the gun on himself, an inquest heard this morning.

Lance Hart (57), of Hatt Close, was branded “cold, calculating and scheming” by South Lincolnshire senior coroner Paul Cooper, who recorded a verdict of unlawful killing on wife Claire (50) and daughter Charlotte (19), who died outside Castle Sports Complex in Spalding on July 19 this year.

He was cold, calculating and scheming South Lincolnshire senior coroner Paul Cooper

The inquest heard evidence that Mrs Hart had left the family home five days before the deaths after telling friends that her marriage to Mr Hart had broken down.

On the day of the shootings Mr and Mrs Hart had arranged to meet to exchange some belongings from the family home, which had been sold, as well as to allow Mr Hart to see the family’s two dogs.

Mr Cooper also recorded a verdict of suicide on Mr Hart, who had written a statement blaming the rest of the family for his actions in carrying out the shootings, saying they were all conspiring against him.

In the statement Mr Hart said: “Revenge is a dish best served cold. Karma is a bitch.”

• More to come.