TRIPLE INQUEST: Brothers pay tribute to Moulton mum and daughter gunned down by father

Two brothers whose mother and sister were brutally killed by their father in July this year have issued a tribute after this morning’s triple inquest.

Luke and Ryan Hart said of mum Claire (50) and sister Charlotte (19): “Charlotte and our mum were our inspiration and our purpose in life; they were the two most virtuous and beautiful people we have ever encountered.

“It is not possible to describe how unfairly and how cruelly they have been taken from us. Our world is a darker place because they have gone and we request that we may be left to grieve in peace and that our privacy is respected.

“We would just like to say thank you to the community for their support and thoughts, the police for their compassion in dealing with us and to family and close friends for helping us navigate our way through this difficult time.”