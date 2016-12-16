Tributes to police dog which supported officers at Posh matches

A police dog which made dozens of arrests and supported officers at Peterborough United matches has died.

Following a short illness, Police Dog Kane sadly passed away at the age of 10 and a half on Tuesday, December 6, but has been fondly remembered by his handler PC Graham Ashby.

The German Shepherd retired in January this year after being the oldest serving general purpose dog in the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Dog Unit, ending his career with the team at the age of nine and a half years.

Kane joined the unit aged 16 months, after being born in the Greater Manchester Police Puppy Programme. He enjoyed a distinguished career with Graham, who he worked with for around seven and a half years having previously worked with another handler.

The dynamic duo made around 170 arrests over their time together and they played a key role at a number of incidents and operations. These included searching for missing people, locating suspects and supporting officers at public events, such as football matches in Peterborough.

Outside of work, Kane participated in a number of dog trials and competitions. He and Graham were previously crowned winners of both the Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire (which was prior to the three forces’ collaboration) and the BCH trials.

PC Ashby said: “Kane wasn’t in any pain when he passed away and he fell asleep peacefully in my arms. He truly was one of a kind. It was my pleasure and privilege to work and have so much time alongside him.

“He was a dog who wanted to go to work and enjoyed it. At every incident we attended Kane worked exceptionally hard and I will take away many proud memories of the time we had together as a team. My family and I will miss him greatly.”