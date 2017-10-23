Trial of man accused of racially abusing Polish couple in Peterborough street begins

The trial of a man accused of racially assaulting a Polish woman and using racial insults against a Polish man in a Peterborough street has begun.

Arun Ali (31) of Outfield, Bretton, is said to have abused Mariuz Delega and his wife Karolina in Alexandra Road on February 24 this year.

The trial has heard Ali has already admitted the common assault of Mrs Delega - but he denies racially/religiously aggravated common assault, using threatening/abusive insulting words or behaviour, racially/religiously aggravated harassment, and driving without due care and attention.

It is alleged Ali told Mr Delega he was ‘a pork eater,’ which is said to have been racially aggravated.

The court heard Ali claims Mr Delega used racially abusive terms towards him first, after a collision between Ali’s car and Mr Delega’s vehicle.

The trial continues this afternoon.

The Peterborough Telegraph is in court, and will report the conclusion of the hearing, which is expected to end this afternoon.