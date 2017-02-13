Trees snapped in half at Peterborough park

A number of young trees have been snapped in half in a city park - a week after vandals left a trail of destruction at Ferry Meadows.

Four newly-planted saplings had their trunks snapped at the Walton/Werrington Recreation Ground in the city last week.

More broken trees (pic cllr Andrew Bond)

Gunthorpe city councillor Andrew Bond said he was angry by the damage caused.

He said: “I can’t see why anyone would do something like this.

“I hope it is not a city wide issue - we have so many trees in Peterborough.

“The trees have only recently been planted - they are almost brand new, and they have already been vandalised.

“I don’t know if it is connected to the vandalism at Ferry Meadows, but it is disgusting what has happened. It is just mindless.”

Last week the Peterborough Telegraph reported how vandals had struck twice at Ferry Meadows in the space of a week.

Saplings had been snapped, and fences and benches had been damaged using a saw.

A number of residents said memorial benches, which have plaques to remember loved ones, had been destroyed during the sprees.

The children’s play park had also been damaged using saws.

Last November and December, the park was attacked a number of times by graffiti yobs, who scrawled racist and sexist messages on signs, buildings and paths.

It has not been revealed how much the damage will cost the Nene Park Trust to put right, but a fundraising web page has been set up to help pay.

The appeal has already raised hundreds of pounds to pay for the works.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/nene-park

A £200 reward has also been put up for information leading to the conviction of the vandals at Ferry Meadows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

