Trees chopped down by vandals at another Peterborough park

Vandals armed with saws have struck at another Peterborough park, chopping down more young trees.

The yobs struck at Glinton Recreation Ground on Tuesday night, damaging five of the young trees.

One of the trees damaged at Glinton Recreation Ground

The incident follows similar incidents at Ferry Meadows Park and the Werrington/Walton Rec earlier this month.

John Haste, clerk of Glinton Parish Council said: “I was walking my dog when I found the damage on Wednesday. “The trees had only been in for a year to 18 months.

“I was gobsmacked. I could not believe what I was seeing. Its a children’s play area. We have had to get a contractor to clear the mess away, as we don’t want to leave sharp bits of the trees.

“If it hadn’t been for the use of the saw I would have thought it was children - but it is obviously premeditated.”

If it hadn’t been for the use of the saw I would have thought it was children - but it is obviously premeditated John Haste

Mr Haste said a decision would be made soon as to whether the trees would be replaced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

More: Trees snapped in half at Peterborough park

Vandals strike again at Ferry Meadows

Reward offered to catch vandals at Ferry Meadows

Full scale of damage caused by vandals at Ferry Meadows revealed