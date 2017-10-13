Travellers set up camp in Peterborough street for second time in two months

Travellers have set up camp in Goldhay Way for the second time in two months.

A number of caravans have parked near The Maples in the road in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

Caravans had also parked up on the road in August, and earth ‘bunding’ had been installed to stop more illegal encampments.

However, the latest group by-passed the measures by driving through a wooded area to reach the land. It is not thought the group are the same group from earlier this year.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the illegal encampment and are working with police to evict them.”