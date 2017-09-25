Travellers set up camp at Ferry Meadows park in Peterborough

A number of travellers have set up camp at Ferry Meadows Country Park.

A total of seven caravans are currently on the park in a meadow located near the coach park.

A spokesman for the Nene Park Trust said: “The park is open as normal, and all the cafes will be open. We are encouraging people to come to the park as normal today, although the coach park has been closed.

“Constant Co Enforcement will serve enforcement notice today. The enforcement notice will state repossession of land back by 8pm today.

“The duty Ranger and the Visitor Centre staff will finish at 16:30 to minimise lone working on site.”

The spokesman said they expected the vans off their site by tomorrow morning.

Visitors reported seeing a large police presence at the park yesterday (Sunday) when the travellers moved onto the land.