Travellers moved on from Peterborough land by police and council

A group of travellers who moved onto land at Lynch Wood have been moved on by police.

A number of caravans set up camp on the site this week.

But today council and police officers moved them on. They were able to move them on quickly as a section 61 order was already in place after some of the same travellers moved onto the land earlier this year.

Chief Inspector Rob Hill, joint head of the Safer Peterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service, said: “Residents will be aware that a section 61 order was used to disperse a previous illegal encampment at Lynch Wood on 19 July 2016.

“Council and police officers have attended the site today to instruct the group that a number of vehicles were in breach of this section 61 order. The travellers have now left this site.

“We would like to thank residents for their patience as we worked to resolve this matter.”